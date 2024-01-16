Skip to Main content
Cerealsly Milky
Cerealsly Milky 205 Seward Street
205 Seward Street, Juneau, AK 99801
Breakfast
Breakfast Drinks
All Day menu
Drinks
Ice cream & Treats
Old Fashioned Doughnut
$2.50
Old Fashioned doughnut & drip coffee
$3.75
Drip coffee
$1.50
Tea
$1.50
Coffee iced
$3.00
Coffee with Cardamom
$2.00
Coffee with Cardamom
$2.50
Bubble Waffle
$11.00
Waffle on Stick
$7.00
Hotdogs
$6.00
Lotus
$6.00
Bobba tea
$6.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Cereal
$5.00
Cotton Candy
$5.00
Milk shake
$10.00
Shaved Ice
$5.00
1 Scoop Hand dipped Ice cream
$4.25
2 Scoop Hand dipped Ice cream
$6.00
1 Scoop Affagato
$6.00
Nitrogen Ice Cream
$14.00
Soft Serve
$3.00
Brownie
$1.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.75
Toffee Bar
$1.75
Cheese Cake
$1.75
Cerealsly Milky Location and Hours
(907) 523-7977
205 Seward Street, Juneau, AK 99801
